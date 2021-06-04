'A Night Out with Catalyst' raises money for local youth music program

Catalyst Music provides access for young people to see, experience, and participate in the music scene.

MINNEAPOLIS — Mark your calendars! There will be a free, live stream fundraiser for the Twin Cities nonprofit Catalyst Music on June 9, 2021. The organization provides access for young people to see, experience, and participate in the music scene.

The fundraiser, "A Night Out with Catalyst" streams next Wednesday. The show will feature a performance from EVV, RiGBY, and Alien Book Club.

It will also be the launch of the all-ages venue The Treasury in St. Paul. The Treasury has been hosting private live streams and rehearsals over the past few months, and the plan is to open to the public at some point this summer.

Jack Kolb-Williams, the Executive Director and co-founder of Catalyst, said they don't have a firm date for the opening because like many other venues, they're awaiting federal and state relief funding to bring back staff.

"Despite the lack of support we are pushing forward to fast track our reopening plan so we can be ready and start filling in the calendar!" Kolb-Williams said.

You'll also be able to donate to the Young Performing Artist fund for things like mentoring sessions or paid performances from the young folks involved with Catalyst.