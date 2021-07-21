Minnesota wines prepared to withstand the dry weather

Too much rain can dilute the sweetness of the grapes the St. Croix Vineyard uses for their wines, so the drought isn't leaving them sour.

STILLWATER, Minn. — The state is still in a drought, but at St. Croix Vineyards in Stillwater, the wines aren't whining about the weather at all.

The grapes, most of which were developed by the University of Minnesota, are able to withstand both the extreme cold and extreme heat our state can dish out.

Martin Polognioli, the vineyard's production manager, says they haven't seen any stress on their vines yet this year from the lack of rain.

"When it is drier, it helps to concentrate flavors a little more," he said. Too much rain will dilute the sugars and flavors.

Since June 1, we've seen just over two inches of rain, and that's enough to keep the vines healthy.

Polognioli said that as the summer starts to wind down in August and September, drier weather is actually better for the grapes. "If it's too wet, we will have fungus and mildew issues during the summer as well," he said.