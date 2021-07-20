Minneapolis announces even-odd water sprinkling restrictions due to drought

Even-numbered addresses can water lawns on even days and vice versa. Sprinkling isn't allowed from noon to 6 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above is from July 18, 2021.

The City of Minneapolis is implementing water sprinkling restrictions as Minnesota's widespread drought continues.

The restrictions begin Wednesday and will continue until further notice, the city said in a press release. Officials said the rules are meant to "reduce demand" on the Mississippi River.

The decision, as well as similar ones in other cities, follows the DNR's announcement that Minnesota has entered a "drought warning phase." The department said 52% of the state is seeing "severe drought."

Here's a look at Minneapolis's new water rules:

Sprinkling lawns is not allowed from noon to 6 p.m. on any day

On even-numbered calendar days (like July 22), the even side of the street can sprinkle lawns outside of that noon to 6 p.m. window.

On odd-numbered days (like July 21), odd-numbered addresses have their turn to sprinkle lawns.

The city said there are some restrictions. Bushes and flowers can be watered with a hand-held hose "as needed," and vegetable gardens and new sod can be watered on any day - as long as it's outside the noon to 6 p.m. window. Trees can be watered with a dripping hose, bucket, or tree watering bag "as needed."

While it's not part of the restrictions, the city is still encouraging residents and businesses to help out by following water conservation practices. Those include turning off the faucet, using low flow shower heads, reducing dishwasher and washing machine use, and more.

Earlier Tuesday, the largest water provider in the east metro asked customers to follow similar measures. St. Paul Regional Water Services asked people to follow even-odd watering restrictions and conserve water in other ways.