Sunrise Snapshot: Friday, May 15

Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that Minnesota's Stay at Home order will be allowed to expire at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, and will be replaced with a new "Stay Safe MN" order. The new executive order will allow more business openings with safety restrictions, as well as smaller group gatherings. The governor's order encourages all Minnesotans who leave their homes to wear a face covering in public settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, such as a grocery store. Some of the other changes include small groups up to 10 people being allowed under the order, as well as drive-in gatherings... as long as all participants stay in their own vehicles and follow safety guidelines. Non-Critical Businesses can choose to reopen by implementing a COVID-19 preparedness plan. That plan encourages working from home whenever possible, maintaining social distancing and worker hygiene. Customer-facing businesses are also required to maintain 6 feet of social distancing between workers and customers, and store occupancy is limited to 50% of the typical occupancy allowed by the state fire marshal.

A feeling of so-called “normalcy” returned to the banks of the St. Croix River on Thursday as people in Hudson packed the sidewalks and crowded restaurant patios for the first time in two months. These activities became legal in the state of Wisconsin, after the conservative-led State Supreme Court deemed the Democratic governor’s “Safer at Home” order unconstitutional. In the absence of a statewide policy, the 72 local counties in Wisconsin – and the cities and towns within them – must now scramble to make their own rules as they see fit. In Hudson, the city and St. Croix County are still in discussions about those policies, according to county and city officials. The elimination of statewide restrictions has led to a mix of celebration, confusion and concern, depending on who you meet. Some felt like they were coming out of a dream, while some were worried the state was reopening too soon. Business owners – specifically restaurateurs – offered a variety of reactions. Some opened their doors and outdoor patios for dine-in almost immediately, while others chose a more cautious approach.