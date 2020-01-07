Sunrise Snapshot: Wednesday, July 1

Here's what you need to know heading into Wednesday.

In Minnesota, the Walz administration has warned about COVID-19 cases associated with crowded bars as the virus continues to spread among people in their 20s. That age group now makes up the most cases in the state, leading the governor to consider stronger action and possibly even a statewide mask mandate. But in Minnesota, fortunately, case growth has slowed overall recently. Hospitalizations are also down, which is an encouraging sign for health officials. It’s a marked contrast from other states in the South and West, where surging COVID-19 cases have alarmed the nation’s top experts. Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers on Tuesday that Arizona, California, Florida and Texas are responsible for half of the new infections, and that the current pace of 40,000 new cases a day in the U.S. could increase to 100,000 without action. Some states with rising cases have now reverted to stringent social distancing measures, forcing the closure of some or all bars.

People around the world have seen the video of George Floyd with an officer's knee on his neck. Floyd's death inspired a renewed push for change and marches around the world. But the step 9-year-old Judeah Reynolds took led to this current journey to end racism. Her older cousin, Darnella Frazier, captured the video showing Floyd begging for and narrating the end of his life. That Memorial Day, Reynolds asked her cousin to walk with her to the store to buy snacks. She had been waiting all day to go to the store. "If we didn't go that day, they would still keep killing us," she said. "My walk to the store was sad." But Reynolds said she wants to inspire through words, and write a children's book called "My Walk to the Store." She got the idea from another child – Cameron Brundidge – who used the power of storytelling to educate people about autism in her book, "Cameron Goes to School." LaToya Turk, a social advocate working with the Reynolds family, said reading books has helped Judeah work through her grief. Writing this book will be an extension of navigating difficult times in life.