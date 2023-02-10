Kirk Cousins croons with Kelly Clarkson at NFL Honors

Clad in a cluster of chains, Cousins joined NFL Honors host Kelly Clarkson on stage to sing a "tribute" song to now-retired quarterback Tom Brady.

PHOENIX — This season, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins led the Vikings to a 13-4 season, clinched the NFC North for the first time since 2017 and hyped up Vikes fans at their first playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium in years.

These days, appears Captain Kirk has traded his helmet and pads for a microphone – at least for one night.

Clad in a cluster of chains, Cousins joined songstress and NFL Honors host Kelly Clarkson on stage at Thursday night's ceremony to sing a "tribute" song to Tom Brady on behalf of all his fellow quarterbacks.

Set to the tune of Clarkson's "Since You Been Gone," Cousins belted out a few bars before Clarkson stopped the music to compliment his voice.

"Tom's won seven times, went to 10...

He's on a beach so maybe Kirk could win.

Yeah yeah. Since he's been gone."

The pair joked that Tom Brady's now-official retirement is well-deserved and good for the likely future hall-of-fame quarterback, but even better for teams looking to win some championships of their own.

Cousins then passed the mic to Clarkson to finish off the parody.

"'Cause now Brady's gone...

Teams have hope for the first time.

Brady's moving on, yeah yeah...

For the GOAT, that's a wrap.

Now he just posts thirst traps...

Now that he's gone."

Another Viking had his moment in the spotlight at the pre-Super Bowl bash Thursday night. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson capped off a record-setting season with the Associated Press' NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award.

"First and foremost, I've got to thank the man upstairs. Without Him, none of this would be possible," Jefferson said while accepting the award. "The amount of blessings that He's been giving me my whole career has been amazing."

"Congrats @JJettas2! You earned it. Lots more to go get up ahead," Cousins tweeted at his teammate.

