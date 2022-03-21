x
Bystanders detain driver after Lindstrom crash

When the driver responsible for a crash in Lindstrom Sunday attempted to flee the scene, several witnesses detained her until police arrived.
LINDSTROM, Minn. — The Lakes Area Police Department in Lindstrom, Minnesota is thankful for the help of several bystanders after a drunk driving crash over the weekend.

On Sunday, March 20, police responded to a crash at the intersection of Olinda and Sylvan Avenue. A driver approaching the stop sign at the intersection neglected to stop and rammed into a vehicle that was traveling on Olinda Trail, the police department said in a Facebook post.

After the crash, the female driver tried to flee the scene, but police said a witness used their car to stop her and several people ended up detaining the driver until officers arrived.

Two passengers in the car that was hit were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver, identified as 38-year-old Lynn Filla of Wyoming, Minnesota, was arrested Monday morning and charged with criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol.

According to a criminal complaint, an initial breath test showed Filla had a .169 alcohol concentration.

Multiple first responders, including Minnesota State Patrol troopers and the Lindstrom Fire Department, responded to the crash sight. "When bad things happen, it takes a village," Lakes Area police wrote on Facebook. "We have a good village."

