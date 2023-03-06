Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire bringing 2023 tour to St. Paul

The legendary performers are set to take the stage at the Xcel Energy Center on Aug. 4. as part of Lionel Richie's 2023 "Sing A Song All Night Long" tour.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie announced his 2023 tour will have a stop in the Twin Cities this summer.

Richie is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 4 as part of his "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour, according to a press release. He will be joined on the tour by special guests and nine-time Grammy-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire.

A Grammy award winner, Richie was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 and has sold over 125 million albums.

General sale tickets will go on sale beginning March 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available to Citi card members beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. until March 12 at 10 p.m. CST on the Citi website.

I'm excited to announce @EarthWindFire and I are heading out on the Sing A Song All Night Long Tour this summer! General on sale begins Monday, March 13 at 10am local time. Check https://t.co/uTogQTMOdN or the link in my bio for all the details. Can't wait to see you all! 🎶 💙 pic.twitter.com/sG8p0NvJKx — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) March 6, 2023

Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire join a growing list of big-name acts coming to the Twin Cities this summer and fall:

April 1: John Mayer at the Xcel Energy Center

April 8: Red Hot Chili Peppers at U.S. Bank Stadium

May 13: Luke Combs at U.S. Bank Stadium

June 23 and June 24: Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium

July 20: Beyonce at Huntington Bank Stadium

Aug. 12: Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium

Oct. 14: Luke Bryan at the Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 10: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at US Bank Stadium

