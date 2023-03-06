Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire bringing 2023 tour to St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Legendary singer and songwriter Lionel Richie announced his 2023 tour will have a stop in the Twin Cities this summer.
Richie is set to perform at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Aug. 4 as part of his "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour, according to a press release. He will be joined on the tour by special guests and nine-time Grammy-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire.
A Grammy award winner, Richie was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022 and has sold over 125 million albums.
General sale tickets will go on sale beginning March 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available to Citi card members beginning March 7 at 10 a.m. until March 12 at 10 p.m. CST on the Citi website.
Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire join a growing list of big-name acts coming to the Twin Cities this summer and fall:
April 1: John Mayer at the Xcel Energy Center
April 8: Red Hot Chili Peppers at U.S. Bank Stadium
May 13: Luke Combs at U.S. Bank Stadium
June 23 and June 24: Taylor Swift at U.S. Bank Stadium
July 20: Beyonce at Huntington Bank Stadium
Aug. 12: Ed Sheeran at U.S. Bank Stadium
Oct. 14: Luke Bryan at the Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 10: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at US Bank Stadium
