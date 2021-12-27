Man arrested after admitting to placing IED-looking package at Ramsey County Courthouse

The sheriff's department said it appears the package was placed to terrorize people. The suspect told authorities he "had issues with Ramsey County."

ST PAUL, Minn. — A suspect is now charged in connection to a bomb threat that took place at the Ramsey County Courthouse last week.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's office says Dolores Christopher Alvarado, age 30, of Saint Paul, was arrested after he admitted to placing a bomb-looking package on the steps of the courthouse on Dec. 20 around 7 a.m.

According to charging documents, “the device had various liquids, pressure plate, and wiring coming from the device.”

The device was so convincing, it cause the courthouse to evacuate while the Saint Paul Police Department Bomb Squad and the Saint Paul Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team responded and eventually recovered the package.

Alvarado is charged with a single felony count of Threats of Violence with Intent to Terrorize. He's held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Ramsey County Adult Detention Center, with prior warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

“This arrest was the result of a cooperative effort involving the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the Saint Paul Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Joint Terrorism Task Force,” said Mike Martin, Undersheriff with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. “No one was injured or hurt in this incident.”

Alvarado admitted he made the device to look like a bomb and placed it at the courthouse because he "had issues with Ramsey County."