Man injured in home explosion in Douglas County

HOLMES CITY, Minn. — A man was airlifted to a medical facility after being injured in an explosion inside a Douglas County home Tuesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the homeowner, 62-year-old Scott Bany, was the only occupant inside the home at the time of the explosion, which authorities say occurred just before noon in Holmes City.

Officials have not provided any information about Bany's condition.

