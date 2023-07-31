Man dies after being struck by accused drunk driver

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and subsequently transported to the Benton County Jail. He has not been charged.

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — Police say a man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Friday in Sauk Rapids.

The city's police department released a statement Monday saying officers arrived near the intersection of Benton Drive North and 8th Street North just before 11 p.m. There, they learned a vehicle had struck a pedestrian, identified Monday as 47-year-old Kevin Oehmen.

Despite attempts to save his life, police said Oehmen died at the hospital a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving drunk and subsequently transported to the Benton County Jail. He has not been charged.

Officials with the Sauk Rapids Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

