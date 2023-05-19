Maple Grove man charged in standoff with police

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — A Maple Grove man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend and refused to exit his home when prompted by Maple Grove Police.
According to court documents, 59-year-old Troy Lee Rorman faces two counts of felony threats of violence and a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.
Officers from MGPD responded to a call of domestic assault involving a firearm at 6:44 p.m. on Wednesday.
When they arrived, officers made contact with the victim, who told them she and her son had gone to the residence to retrieve their cats after leaving over a domestic assault by Rorman earlier in the day.
Rorman then allegedly retrieved a firearm and said, "Stand your ground, I can kill you, you're in my house," to the victim, who believed Rorman was threatening her.
The victim went on to tell officers that earlier in the day, an argument began when Rorman was trying to find Tupperware for his coffee pot and the victim made a "snarky" comment before Rorman allegedly burst into violence.
The victim then left the house, but Rorman remained, leading to a multi-hour standoff with police before he was taken into custody.
In a statement to officers, the victim said that she and Rorman had been in a romantic relationship since 2018 and that she, her son and Rorman all moved to the same house in Maple Grove six months ago.
