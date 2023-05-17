Maple Grove Police engaged in standoff

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The Maple Grove Police Department is at a residence where a person who has threatened a victim with a firearm has barricaded themselves inside.
The department is asking residents who live on Yorktown Lane north of 102nd Avenue and south of 104th Avenue to shelter in place and stay away from walls and windows, according to a post on the department's page.
Although no injuries have been reported and no shots have been fired, the department is asking people to avoid the area.
Police are still at the scene and it remains an active situation, according to the department.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
