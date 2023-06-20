Metro Transit extending service for Taylor Swift concerts

After initially saying they wouldn't expand bus and train service on June 23 and 24, Metro Transit is adding routes that will leave downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m.

MINNEAPOLIS — From bad blood to a love story, everything has changed now that Metro Transit is modifying its schedule for Taylor Swift's upcoming Minneapolis shows.

After initially saying it wouldn't extend bus and train service on June 23 and 24, Metro Transit reversed course and is adding routes that will leave downtown past 1 a.m.

Normally, the last Blue and Green line trains leave U.S. Bank Stadium Station around 11:30 p.m., the time when Swift is just wrapping up her show – meaning Swifties would have to miss the end of the concert... or miss their train.

Back on June 12, Metro Transit tweeted "As of now, we are not planning on running extra trains after the Taylor Swift concert."

But now, a Metro Transit webpage dedicated to Taylor Swift concert and Pride weekend travel says "Due to expected high demand, additional light rail and/or bus service will be provided after the Taylor Swift concerts. Several bus routes exit downtown Minneapolis past 1 a.m., including the METRO D Line. The METRO Blue Line also has northbound trips that operate past midnight, which can be used to access the ABC Ramps near Target Field."

The Mall of America is also offering a shuttle service from Bloomington to the stadium. The "M.O.Tay SWIFTLIFT" costs $13 per person on both Friday and Saturday nights. Busses will depart from MOA at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and will depart U.S. Bank Stadium 30 minutes after the last song ends to bring concertgoers back to the mall. Those under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult age 21 or older.

If you want to drive into Minneapolis for the show, there are more than 20,000 parking spaces between the stadium and Hennepin Avenue within a 20-minute walk or less. To book parking in advance, click here. U.S. Bank Stadium doesn't manage any public parking.

