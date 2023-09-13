Eastlake Craft Brewery to close in Minneapolis

The brewery will host a series of events in its final days.

MINNEAPOLIS — A popular Lake Street brewery is approaching its nine-year anniversary, but sadly, it will fall a few months short.

On Tuesday, Eastlake Craft Brewery announced its impending closure on Facebook, saying that it can't afford the rent. The final day of operation is Sept. 23.

"Nine years, just like nine innings, comes to an end," the Facebook post reads. "We didn't make the postseason."

The bar is located in the Midtown Global Market on Lake Street in Minneapolis, alongside a variety of food vendors and other storefronts. In its last days, the brewery will host several events including trivia, movie nights and a progressive rock on vinyl night.

This December would have marked nine years for Eastlake, but we won’t see it. COVID and the civil unrest outside our... Posted by Eastlake Craft Brewery on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

This announcement comes on the heels of Dangerous Man Brewery's announcement that it will close its taproom in October. The space, located in Northeast Minneapolis, is going to celebrity Chef Yia Vang for his much-anticipated restaurant Vinai.

