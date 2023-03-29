Café Cerés pastry chef among 2023 James Beard Award nominees

Shawn McKenzie, of Café Cerés, is in the running to win the 2023 James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker.

In January, five Twin Cities chefs were named semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. On Wednesday, just one of those chefs moved on as a nominee.

Shawn McKenzie, of Café Cerés, remains in the running for the Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker award.

The menu at Café Cerés, which has locations in downtown Minneapolis, Linden Hills and Minneapolis' Armatage neighborhood, has a little bit of everything: Sweet and savory pastries, from classic croissants to cinnamon buns, Turkish bagels, muffins and scones, and even items like egg sandwiches and avocado toast.

McKenzie and Café Cerés are nominated alongside bakers and pastry chefs from Billings, Montanna, Cincinnati, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Winners will be announced at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on June 5, 2023.

Earlier this year, four other Twin Cities chefs were shortlisted for the Best Chef: Midwest award: Ann Ahmed of Khâluna, Christina Nguyen of Hai Hai, Karyn Tomlinson of Myriel and Yia Vang of Union Hmong Kitchen.

Vang and Union Hmong Kitchen were also semifinalists for the same award in 2022, the same year Minneapolis' Owamni won the James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant.

