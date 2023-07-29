Minnesota businesses anxiously await cannabis legalization

Canna Connect held in Uptown is just one of the events leading up to the legalization date of August 1.

MINNEAPOLIS — Recreational marijuana becomes legal for Minnesotans on Tuesday.

While some are expressing concern, some business owners welcome the change.

The event aimed to bring Minnesotans together over cannabis.

Veronika Alfaro has a Latina-owned cannabis company, Mi Sota Essence.

"It's about time," she said.

Even though the new laws won't change a lot for her business, she hopes it will change a stigma.

"To get full legalization feels even better because more people are more accepting," said Alfaro.

The change isn't without its critics, however.

Minnesota Republicans are requesting a special session to address concerns about underage use and public consumption.

"The law is very clear," said Charlene Briner, who is temporarily heading the office of cannabis management. "Sales to minors is against the law. And so any call for a special session to address that is really not necessary."

Briner's priority is to find a director to head the office. There are another hundred-plus positions for hire as well.

"I have experienced people who really believe that this time has come for Minnesota," she said. "I think we have a sense of urgency among the public to both understand what's allowed and what's not."

She said the laws are clear around another concern driving under the influence.

"It is illegal to have an open container of cannabis in your car," said Briner. "It is illegal to be driving under the influence of cannabis just like it is to be driving under the influence of alcohol. And I think that that's also the responsibility of law enforcement."

Eric Olson said he's excited to see legalization.

"It couldn't come soon enough, and I was happy to be alive for it," said Olson.

"I have a spinal cord injury," said Olson. "CBD definitely helped incredibly. It makes it so I'm not shaking, I could actually function as a human being."

Ready or not, that time is just around the corner.

"It's a brand new world, I'm just thankful to be a part of it," said Olson.

While possessing and growing recreational marijuana will be legal, it will still take some time for dispensaries to pop up.

