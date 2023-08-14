Minnesota ranked 10th best state to live

MINNEAPOLIS — Researchers at a personal finance website released their annual report on the best states to live and Minnesota just squeaked into the top 10.
Minnesota slipped to the 10th spot on WalletHub's 2023 list after ranking ninth in 2022 and fifth in 2021.
Researchers compared all 50 states based on 51 key indicators of livability, according to its website.
The indicators range from income growth and housing costs to education rates and the quality of hospitals.
Besides the indicators, researchers rank the states in "five key dimensions" of economy, affordability, education and health, quality of life and safety, with the rank of "1" being the best.
It appears it's one certain category that's dragging down Minnesota's numbers.
In 2021, Minnesota had a ranking of 21 in the safety category but fell to 31 in 2022, and this year, slipped to 32.
Minnesota ranked 21 in economy, 11 in affordability, 9 in education and health, and 8 in quality of life.
For other rankings in living conditions, Minnesota ranked 16th in housing costs, third in the homeownership rate, third in the percentage of people in poverty, 26th for income growth, fifth in the percentage of the insured population, fifth in the percentage of adults in fair or poor health, eighth in average weekly work hours, and 24th for restaurants per capita.
For the second year in a row, WalletHub scored Massachusetts No. 1 followed by New Jersey at No. 2.
Wisconsin ranked at No. 9 on the list with better numbers than Minnesota in the education and health and safety categories.
You can view the full list from WalletHub and see their methodology in determining this survey on their website.
