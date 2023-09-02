x
Minnesota State Fair remains popular despite high temperatures

Some fairgoers went to extreme measures to stay cool, including Shayla Menter, who went through the air-conditioned Haunted House.
Credit: KARE

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Despite the heat, crowds flocked to the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday.

“It’s hot,” said Eva Diffendal, who was armed with a visor, umbrella and fan. “You always gotta come prepared."

Diffendal and her family enjoyed ice cream cones from the Dairy Barn.

"You gotta have it on a day like today," she said. 

"I was scared, but it was very cold in there," said Menter. "I enjoyed that part, I would go again just for that."

The state fair provides several water stations, including one at the KARE 11 Barn. The event also provides first-aid stations on the east and west ends of the fair. 

