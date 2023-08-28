Bands playing the 2023 Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

The Minnesota State Fair music continues at the KARE 11 Barn with live performances from local bands Bloodline, Elour, Denim Matriarch and Hyooman.

Bloodline will perform at the KARE 11 Barn Window Concepts Live Music Stage on Thursday, Aug. 31 — the same day they release their sophomore album, "Moments."

Eliza added, "I think, with having our first album and seeing that we could have creative differences but still come together, at least made me more honest and more willing to push limits and stuff with this album."

"I think at first, we were kind of scared to take risks — all the music is really safe," Lukaz said. "Now with this album, we're a little bit more comfortable and kind of playing closer to the edge."

A type of progress, they said, that simply comes with getting older.

"Writing and singing-wise, we've just gotten more honest," Julia said. "We used to say a lot of things without saying them, you know? But now, I think we're not afraid to really just be honest about the emotions we felt and really portray them so that, you know, other people can be inspired."

With each of their different talents and tastes coinciding, the bandmates actively pour themselves out through their music. Currently navigating through the process of recording and releasing their second album, "Moments," the band collectively agrees each new track shines a light on its always-evolving cultivation and growth.

"Our parents are actually from Brazil, so we always kind of have that culture with us," Julia said. "Just getting those two fields [American and Brazilian] and trying to combine them into our own now."

As the name of their band suggests, family is everything to Eliza (big sib; songwriter, backing vocals), Lukaz (middle sib; production, keys), and Julia (little sib; songwriter, lead vocals), that's why it's only natural that the bandmates' American and Brazilian heritage comes on full display with each work of audio art.

"It's just our immediate family here in Minnesota. In the Brazilian culture, family are very open and vulnerable — it's just a very common thing when we're there," Eliza said. "I think both of those two things combined made it so much easier when we were just starting our musical journey."

Unabashed openness and vulnerability don't come easily for members of a lot of families, but luckily for the three siblings who make up Twin Cities alt-pop/R&B band Bloodline, that couldn't be further from the truth.

"Honestly, they know me better than I know myself sometimes."

Elizabeth Ghandour of Elour :

Favorite State Fair food:

Beer

Favorite State Fair activity:

People watching

In a world where women are sometimes just expected to play along, singer-songwriter Elizabeth Ghandour insists on playing to win.

"I get to play a powerful person, you know? And that's what I really do feel like inside."

The artist, who fronts Twin Cities band Elour, said her progression from folk rock to femme rock has changed the entire game.

"As a certain age group of a female-identifying person, you know, there's a lot of like, playing sweet," Ghandour said. "I'm sweet, but I just don't get a lot of opportunities to be like, 'Bam! This is what it is — no apologies.'"

But Ghandour said that learning to be unapologetically herself while expressing her art isn't always considered pretty.

"I scream and things, and sometimes, they sound awful," she said. "I mean if you'd see other people privately experiencing some of their real, raw emotions... it's frightening. So there was an aspect I wanted to share — for real — of this part of this rawness that is human. It's also embarrassing, but you know, I feel like it's not all of who we are."

Ghandour said to find out who she really is, she ultimately had to look out, to look in.

"A lot of musicians feel like outsiders — I do as a person," she said. "Like, who are my people? Where do I belong? Who can I share my love with? Who can I trust?

"I think a lot of artists maybe struggle with that sense of belonging somewhere, so you kind of want to put yourself out there and say, 'Hey, does anybody else identify with these feelings of hurt, pain? Turning pain into being strong?'"

With the release of the band's album, "Blood Running," in April, Ghandour said also came clarity.

"Anybody that has that spark, there was always that kind of identifying piece that you see in each other," she said. "Like, 'Oh, we both kind of see the world differently in a way.' You kind of can share in that and a music community can have a lot of people like that in it."

Some of those people — specifically the engineering crew at St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin's Zoo School Studio — helped the band finally make Elour, as we know it now, come alive.

"It was just a lot of clarifying: What is this music trying to do? What am I trying to express through it?"

Ghadnour said the goal the band had at the end of each day, was simply to connect to people through music.

"You kind of want to figure out how to be a part of something; how to belong; how to connect with people, so you don't feel alone."

You can catch Elour's set at the KARE 11 Barn Window Concepts Live Music Stage on Friday, Sept. 1 at the corner of Judson and Nelson at the Minnesota State Fair.