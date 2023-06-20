Motorcyclist dies in central Minnesota crash

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor in the crash, but the incident is still under investigation.

WAITE PARK, Minn. — A 30-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Waite Park, Minnesota on Monday afternoon.

Police officers from Waite Park responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Second Avenue South and Second Street South just before 3 p.m. Monday, where they found a motorcycle and Honda Civic were involved in a crash.

Witnesses told police the Civic, driven by an 81-year-old woman from St. Cloud, was exiting a parking lot to turn north onto Second Avenue when it collided with the southbound motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, Brett Iees of Annandale, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the Civic, according to police, was not injured in the crash.

Authorities believe speed may have been a factor, but the incident is still under investigation.

