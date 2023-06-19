Officials: Several mourners suffer heat-related issues at funeral for 5 women killed in Minneapolis

The city of Burnsville said it's received "a number of calls" reporting heat-related issues for some attending the funeral of five women killed in a crash Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Burnsville police are asking drivers to avoid the area where five women who were killed in a crash over the weekend are being laid to rest Monday.

In a tweet at 3:30 p.m., BPD said the "large funeral" being held at the Garden of Eden Islamic Center Cemetery was causing a backup on Highway 13 between Nicollet Avenue and Cliff Road.

If you’re able, please avoid Hwy 13 both nb and sb lanes from Nicollet Ave to Cliff Rd in Burnsville. A large funeral is taking place which is causing a slight backup on Hwy 13. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/KYL6mqEFoc — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) June 19, 2023

In a statement to KARE 11 Monday evening, the city of Burnsville said it had received "a number of calls" reporting heat-related issues for some individuals attending the funeral, prompting a response from paramedics. The city said as of 5:45 p.m., it hadn't been aware of any critical incidents, and that emergency response teams are treating patients in a triage area at the scene.

A spokesperson went on to say EMS is evaluating those patients to determine whether anyone should be transported to a medical facility for additional care.

Authorities said a driver was traveling 100 miles per hour late Friday evening when he struck another vehicle and killed all of its occupants. They have been identified as 19-year-old Siham Adan Odhowa, Sahra Liban Gesaade, 20, Sabiriin Mohamoud Ali, 17, Sagal Burhaan Hersi, 19, and Salma Mohamed Abdikadir, 20.

Sources confirmed to KARE 11's Lou Raguse that the suspected driver was 27-year-old Derrick Thompson, the son of former Minnesota Rep. John Thompson.

Thompson has not yet been charged. KARE 11 typically does not identify individuals until they have been formally charged with a crime, but has chosen to do so because of the high-profile nature of this case.

He is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on suspected murder.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: