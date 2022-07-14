Shots fired at a Minneapolis apartment, individual barricaded inside

MPD were called near 900 Block of 21st Avenue South to a report of gunshots inside an apartment building. Tenants are being evacuated and so far no one is hurt.

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police were dispatched to a report of shots fired from an apartment building at the 900 block of 21st Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.

When officers arrived on scene more shots were heard. They immediately began evacuating tenants surrounding the apartment unit.

As of early Thursday morning, an unknown individual has barricaded themselves inside the unit.

Minneapolis Police SWAT and negotiators have been called in to assist.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.

KARE 11 is still working to investigate this story and will provide updates as they are received.

Watch more KARE11 Sunrise: