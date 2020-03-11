Local musicians perform for voters at polling places

National and local efforts send musicians to help calm energy around polling places.

MINNEAPOLIS — Adam Marshall, Mike Senkovich and Kristin Marshall of the bands "The Bazillions" and "The Humbugs" filled the air with music outside Wenonah Elementary in south Minneapolis on Tuesday.

"I think music is important every day, but maybe a little bit more important on a day like today, right?" Adam says.

A few miles away at Hiawatha School, Courtney Yasmineh was doing the same.

"I know that this is a really important time and I just so much wanted to be part of it today," Courtney says.

Courtney was part of a national movement called "Play For The Vote" which was sending musicians to polling places across the country.

Twin Cities musician Adam Levy felt inspired to create a local version of that, which he called "The Guitarmy."

He says he heard from at least 40 musicians that he's been dispatching out to polling places in Minneapolis and beyond.

"Bringing some mood-lightening and celebratory air to what's going on today," Levy says.

As Courtney strummed her guitar it was a chance for her to reflect on how her career is intersecting with this moment.

"This coming February when I turn 60, I will have been a songwriter for 50 years," she says. "And in 50 years I can honestly tell you I feel like this is the moment I've been waiting for my whole life."

A moment with intense buildup for our country, sprinkled with song, if these musicians have anything to say about it.

"Something to brighten people up, makes things a little lighter," Kristin says.