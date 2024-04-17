Nearly $24 million in grants awarded to Greater Minnesota communities to help boost development

Gov. Tim Walz announced 36 Minnesota cities, townships and counties will receive a piece of the nearly $24 million purse as part a state grant program.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nearly 40 communities in Greater Minnesota are about to get a big boost to their economies after being selected as this year's Small Cities Development Program grant recipients.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced 36 Minnesota cities, townships and counties will receive a piece of the nearly $24 million purse as part a state grant program paid through the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The funding from DEED's grant program is awarded each year by the federal government's Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant Program.

“These grants not only help individual communities address their unique goals and needs, but also help bolster the state’s overall economic position and its reputation as a great place for business and quality of life,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan in a statement. “This is how we build strong communities and support Minnesotans across the state.”

According to a statement from the governor's office, the grants may be used by recipients for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, and upgrading public facilities, among other economic development projects.

Eligibility is determined by whether they meet at least one of these federal objectives:

Benefit people of low and moderate incomes based on individual and area income standards;

Eliminate slum and blight conditions; or

Address an urgent community need to eliminate a public health or safety threat.

Additionally, prospective recipients can apply for the grants to be used for one or more of these types of projects:

Residential owner-occupied or rental property improvement projects to increase the quality of dwellings suited for individual or family occupancy. Examples include exterior repairs and replacement projects, insulation, HVAC, electrical, plumbing, lead paint remediation or accessibility modifications.

Commercial property improvement projects for buildings occupied by retail and independent businesses. This can include façade improvements (e.g. awnings, exterior signs), building code issues and energy efficiency.

Public facility improvement projects that serve neighborhoods or communities, such as community centers, streetscapes, or wastewater treatment projects.

To apply, interested cities must have fewer than 50,000 residents, while townships and counties must have populations under 200,000.

“We are dedicated to making Minnesota the best state to live, work, and raise a family – no matter where in the state you call home,” said Governor Walz in a statement. “These grants will boost our economy and help Greater Minnesota communities throughout the state grow and thrive.”

For communities who want a piece of next year's grants, the preliminary deadline to apply is Nov. 29, 2023.

The final application deadline is April 17, 2024.

2023 Small Cities Development Program Grant Recipients:

Bagley , $345,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab





, $345,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab Baudette, $1,200,000

Rental housing rehab and public facility improvements





$1,200,000 Rental housing rehab and public facility improvements Big Falls, $170,430

Rental housing rehab





$170,430 Rental housing rehab Brainerd, $575,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab





$575,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab Brooten, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Clarkfield, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Darwin, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Deer Creek, $581,430

Public facility improvements





$581,430 Public facility improvements Delhi, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Dodge Center, $431,250

Owner-occupied housing rehab





$431,250 Owner-occupied housing rehab Edgerton, $1,049,375

Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab





$1,049,375 Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab Erskine, $704,375

Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab





$704,375 Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab Fosston, $597,713

Owner-occupied housing rehab





$597,713 Owner-occupied housing rehab Granite Falls, $943,000

Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab





$943,000 Rental housing rehab and commercial rehab Hallock, $414,000

Owner Occupied Housing Rehab





$414,000 Owner Occupied Housing Rehab Holland, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Kasota, $554,000

Public facility improvements





$554,000 Public facility improvements Kelliher, $417,300

Public Facility Improvements





$417,300 Public Facility Improvements Lake Lillian, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Lonsdale, $431,250

Owner-occupied housing rehab





$431,250 Owner-occupied housing rehab Mabel, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Madison, $599,610

Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab





$599,610 Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab Minneota, $599,265

Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab





$599,265 Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab Nielsville, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Okabena, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Pequot Lakes, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Randall, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Red Lake Falls, $929,200

Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab





$929,200 Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab Sacred Heart, $1,175,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab and public facility improvements





$1,175,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab and public facility improvements Staples, $948,750

Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab





$948,750 Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab Stephen, $368,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab





$368,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab Tracy, $1,127,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab





$1,127,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab Watkins, $943,000

Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab





$943,000 Owner-occupied housing rehab and commercial rehab Waubun, $573,600

Public facility improvements





$573,600 Public facility improvements Wood Lake, $600,000

Public facility improvements





$600,000 Public facility improvements Big Stone, $599,265

Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist: