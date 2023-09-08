New Apple Valley Lunds & Byerlys store offers self-serve local beer, indoor mushroom cultivation

The team at Lunds is planning the store's big grand opening for Sept. 14, but it'll host some outdoor events as part of its "Sneak Peek Weekend," beginning Friday.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Twin Cities grocery chain Lunds & Byerlys is inviting the public to check out its newest store in Apple Valley this month, complete with self-serve beer on tap, a full-service coffee bar and a one-of-a-kind indoor mushroom farm.

The team at Lunds is planning the store's big grand opening for Sept. 14, but will host some outdoor events as part of its "Sneak Peek Weekend," beginning Friday night.

Grab your partner and head to the parking lot from 4-7 p.m. Friday for the store's date night parking lot event, and come back Saturday afternoon for family fun. Appetizers, local craft beer sampling, entertainment, giveaways, sneak peek tours, face-painting and more will be available for attendees on both days.

If your weekend is already packed full, you can start planning your visit for later this month to enjoy the store's new L&B Kitchen, which offers a wide range of food options including tacos, rice bowls, sushi, salad, hot food bar items, and/or one of eight local craft beers available on self-serve taps. The store will also have Bachman's flowers and a Caribou Coffee available to patrons, with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating options.

Perhaps the most unique thing about the new store is its indoor mushroom growing experience, which shoppers can find in the produce department. The store said was made possible in partnership with New Hope's R&R Cultivation mushroom grower.

