Edina High School introduces new security measures

The district added new protocols after a fight broke out at the Hornets' most recent home game in September.

EDINA, Minn. — Three weeks after police responded to a fight at its last home football game, Edina High School implemented new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium on Friday night as the Hornets hosted Lakeville North.

One of the most significant policy changes places restrictions on younger fans. The district is now requiring all elementary and middle school students to sit with their parents under constant supervision to avoid large groups of kids gathering around the stadium. All fans, regardless of age, must also sit on the bleachers during the game unless they're using the restroom or waiting for concessions in order to prevent loitering. No fans will be allowed in after halftime whatsoever.

Edina Public Schools have also clarified existing security procedures. Students must still show identification, and only kids who attend Edina or the visiting team can gain entrance.

"District administration conducted an assessment of safety and security protocols for games," Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley said shortly after the fight that occurred during the Homecoming game on Sept. 16. "We found aspects to refine and reinforce in our existing protocol, and will include additional expectations that will increase safety and security to proactively mitigate a similar incident from happening again."

The school district did not make anyone available for interviews on Friday night, but a spokesperson told KARE 11 that the security changes are expected to last through the rest of the football season.

Michael Mendoza, whose son, Gavriel, is an Edina High School freshman, contacted KARE 11 with a video of the Sept. 16. brawl, claiming he was dissatisfied with the way Edina Public Schools handled the situation. The video shows several teens hitting Gavriel.

"Just try harder. The parents are trying; we just want the same thing," Michael Mendoza said. "We don't want to see kids get hurt."

Gavriel described himself as the target of the attack, and he said he was suspended for fighting back.

"A kid came up to me and asked if I wanted to fight someone. I said no... eventually a crowd formed around me," Gavriel said. "It should have been prevented before anything happened."

Michael Mendoza is still waiting to see whether the new security measures at Kuhlman Stadium will help.

"I hope it will, but I want to keep my expectations low so I can't be disappointed," he said.

