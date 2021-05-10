Noor resentencing set for Oct. 21

With his murder conviction overturned, the former Minneapolis police officer will be sentenced only for second-degree manslaughter in Justine Ruszczyk-Damond's death

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be back in a Hennepin County courtroom Oct. 21 for a proceeding that could lead to him being a free man in the near future.

Noor, originally sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, received a reprieve in mid-September when the Minnesota Supreme court reversed his conviction on a charge of third-degree murder. Justices ruled that Noor's actions were directed "with particularity," and therefore did not meet the "depraved-mind" requirement for conviction for third-degree murder.

When he appears in the courtroom of Judge Kathryn Quaintance at 9 a.m. on the 21st, the former cop will be sentenced only for the other charge he was convicted of, second-degree manslaughter.

KARE 11's Lou Raguse says Noor could be released immediately after sentencing if given credit for time served, or perhaps in late 2021 or early 2022.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said his office will seek the maximum sentence for the remaining second-degree manslaughter conviction.

"The court overruled prior case law supporting the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charging decision and we disagree with their analysis of the law," said Freeman following the supreme court decision in September. "However, we respect and acknowledge that the Minnesota Supreme Court is the final arbiter in this matter."