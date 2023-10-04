Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office asks for public's help identifying woman who died last week

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, and has a tattoo on her right upper arm that reads "LO. DOWN."

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who died in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare last week.

According to a press release, the woman is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, has a light-brown skin complexion with dark brown medium-length hair. She is 5-foot-3, 142 pounds and officials believe she could possibly be Asian, Native American or Hispanic. She also has a tattoo on her right upper arm that reads "LO. DOWN."

Authorities say she was wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt with "LOS ANGELES USA CITY OF ANGELES" written on the front, grey pajama pants with a red and black moose/bear/tree design. She also had on a grey/black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 612-215-6300 and ask to speak to an investigator.

