
Local News

Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office asks for public's help identifying woman who died last week

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, and has a tattoo on her right upper arm that reads "LO. DOWN."
Credit: KARE 11

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials with the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who died in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare last week.

According to a press release, the woman is believed to be between the ages of 40 and 50, has a light-brown skin complexion with dark brown medium-length hair. She is 5-foot-3, 142 pounds and officials believe she could possibly be Asian, Native American or Hispanic. She also has a tattoo on her right upper arm that reads "LO. DOWN." 

Credit: Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office

Authorities say she was wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt with "LOS ANGELES USA CITY OF ANGELES" written on the front, grey pajama pants with a red and black moose/bear/tree design. She also had on a grey/black scarf.

Anyone with information is asked to call the medical examiner's office at 612-215-6300 and ask to speak to an investigator.

