Cat found 8 days after home explosion near Isanti

The little cat, who is fondly called "Miss Piggy," suffered significant burns and is being nursed back to health before being put up for adoption.

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. — She is likely down to eight.

If cats truly do have nine lives a little critter is down to eight after surviving an explosion that devastated a home in Isanti County in mid-September. Firefighters were dispatched to the home in Wyanette Township after reports came in about a house fire, but when crews arrived on the scene they determined the fire was caused by an explosion.

A number of cats were inside the home and some survived, including Miss Piggy... a tiny cat described as four months old and weighing just three pounds. At first, Miss Piggy was missing, but was found alive after surviving eight days on her own following the explosion. She was emaciated and found to have burns on all four of her paws, her ears and face.

The folks at Ruff Start Rescue were alerted about Miss Piggy's condition and immediately took her in, putting the little cat on antibiotics, pain meds and bandaging her paws. She is being cared for by a foster and is expected to recover, but it will be a while before she is put up for adoption.

Miss Piggy's sister Squiggles is also living with a foster and being treated for burns after being pulled from the explosion scene.

If you are interested in adopting either of the cats, or donating to Ruff Start so they can step and and provide shelter, food and vet care for other displaced animals, check out the rescue organization's website.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: