Pine City 2-year-old dies in accidental drowning

Waylon and his family lived in Pine City, where the drowning occurred, according to the HCME.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner (HCME) confirmed that 2-year-old Waylon Schulz died June 7 after drowning.

The HCME ruled the boy's manner of death to be accidental.

Waylon was airlifted to Children's Hospital after the accident June 1, according to a GoFundMe set up to help with his medical expenses.

"In a blink of an eye, an average evening for the Schulz family turned into every parent's worst nightmare," GoFundMe organizer Brittanie Dahl wrote on the campaign.

The page has surpassed its initial goal of $10,000 and has accumulated more than $16,000 by June 9.

