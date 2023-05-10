Road rage incident leads to landscape brick and rock tossing

Richfield police say one man is in custody on assault charges following the incident, which boiled over on an off-ramp at Highway 62 and Portland Ave.

RICHFIELD, Minn. — One man is in custody on assault charges following a road rage incident Tuesday night in Richfield that ended with the occupants of two vehicles throwing landscape bricks and rocks at each other.

Police told KARE 11 that Richfield squads and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a ramp off Highway 62 at Portland Ave. just before 6:15 p.m. Officers learned that a dispute between people in two vehicles apparently started on I-35W and led to the off-ramp in Richfield, where the drivers pulled over and those involved in the road rage began throwing landscape bricks and rocks at each other's vehicles.

Investigators located all three people involved, and one of the suspects was transported to the Hennepin County Jail on possible assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation by both Richfield police and the state patrol.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: