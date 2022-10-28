Country superstar Shania Twain to make tour stop in St. Paul

The multi-Grammy winner kicks off her 49-date "Queen of Me" tour in April 2023.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Let's go girls, Shania Twain's coming back to town.

The five-time Grammy winner and best-selling female artist in country music history is gearing up to hit the road on a global tour for her soon-to-be-released new album "Queen of Me."

The album debuts on Feb. 3, 2023. Twain will start her U.S. tour on April 28 in Spokane and play 11 shows before making a stop in St. Paul at the Xcel Energy Center on May 17, 2023.

Hailey Whitters will join Twain at her Twin Cities show. Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Lindsay Ell, Breland, Robyn Ottolini and Priscilla Block will also perform with Twain throughout the tour.

Twain's latest stint on the road comes nearly five years after her last tour and album and residency in Vegas.

Honey, she's home.

I am unbelievably excited to announce 'Queen Of Me' - the new album and tour.https://t.co/XNlVknuioT pic.twitter.com/2t8rxqaiA1 — Shania Twain 💎💎💎 (@ShaniaTwain) October 28, 2022

Tickets for the Queen of Me tour go on sale through LiveNation starting on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Presale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3

