Shooting in Saint Paul leaves one man dead on Sunday morning

Police said the man had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Saint Paul, officials said.

Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the 400 block of Sherburne Avenue after receiving calls about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about the man's age or name.

Officials said officers are working to determine what happened and have not released any information about suspects or leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 651-266-5650.

