St. Paul PD asking for public's help finding the person responsible for gravely injuring grandmother in hit-and-run

SAINT PAUL, Minn. —

57-year-old Carolyn Edwards is described by her daughter, Sari, as a loving grandmother of 13, mother and friend to many.



"I was praying the whole time that she was in a coma that while she was in a coma that God would fix and repair her," said Sari Edwards.



Back on Dec. 1, St. Paul police say Carolyn was crossing the street near the intersection of Rice and Milford when a driver of a minivan hit her, stopped, got out and asked if she was OK, then left the scene. "When it first happened, she had a broken pelvis, kidney damage, her lungs had collapsed," Sari said.

St. Paul police recently released new images of a middle aged man standing next to a silver minivan, wanted in connection with the hit-and-run.



Sari says her mother is now awake and talking in the hospital after nearly a month in a coma, but there's still a lot of unanswered questions, including why someone would leave her mother alone, severely injured and fighting for her life.

"I'm so frustrated, I really am," Sari said. "You guys have mothers out there, and if it was your mother you would want the same justice I'm trying to get," she said.



While Sari is asking for the public's help, she says her mother still has a long road to recovery ahead. "I hope that one day she will be able to cope with the physical therapy and the occupational therapy, she's not walking right now, so she will have to learn that all over again," she says.



The family has started a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses.

According to the St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) they know these details about the silver Dodge Caravan:

• it's an early 2000s model,

• its windshield was damaged (on the driver's side) in the crash,

• it has some distinct rust spots

• it was missing a hubcap and had a damaged bumper when it hit Carolyn

SPPD also knows these details about the man:

• he was wearing a flat cap and dark-rimmed glasses

• he drove away from the crash, leaving Carolyn lying in the street

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call their investigator at 651-266-5721.