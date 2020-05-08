State Trooper academy canceled next year due to lack of funding

Officials say that 35 troopers are expected to retire or leave in the next year, with an additional 35 troopers leaving before a 2022 academy.

Due to budgetary constraints, the State Patrol says it has cancelled its 15-17 week Training Academy at Camp Ripley for 2021.

State Patrol says each academy costs an approximate $4.5 to $5.5 million for lease, equipment and training staff costs.

"The legislature failed to pass Governor Walz’s supplemental budget that included funding for State Patrol equipment, compensation costs, and next year’s Training Academy for approximately 40 trainees," a statement reads.

"Without a 2021 academy, the State Patrol will need additional funds to offer a larger than normal academy in 2022 in order to fill all vacant positions. It is our hope that the legislature will provide this funding to ensure we have the necessary troopers on Minnesota roads."