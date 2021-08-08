Three victims identified in Victoria plane crash

Surveillance video captured the moment the aircraft crashed, and parts of the plane were found blocks away.

VICTORIA, Minn. — Officials say three people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a Victoria, Minnesota home Saturday evening.

A spokesperson with Cabinet Peaks Medical Center in Libby, Montana identified two of the victims as Dr. Sara Mertes and her husband Jake Mertes. Dr. Sara Mertes had been with Cabinet Peaks Clinic Family Medicine since 2016.

"Jake and Sara were active members in our community and their unexpected passing is difficult for us all," a release read.

A spokesperson for Nebraska Medical Center confirms that the third victim was Dr. James Edney. According to a press release, Dr. Edney was a professor emeritus in the UNMC Department of Surgery.

Mike Folkerts, an air safety investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board, said in a Sunday press conference that two people were in the home at the time of the crash. He said neither were injured, but there were no survivors on the plane.

Folkerts said crucial parts of the plane – its left elevator and left horizontal stabilizer – were found two blocks from the crash site.

"That would definitely indicate that they fell off while in flight," Folkerts said.

The investigation is still in a preliminary stage, Folkerts said. However, he said early findings indicate that the pilot contacted the control tower and received landing clearance before the plane started changing directions and dropping in altitude.

While the reason for the crash is still unclear, Folkerts said conditions were overcast Saturday evening. The NTSB will release a preliminary report in two weeks and a full report in 12 to 18 months.

Surveillance camera footage from a nearby building captured the moment the plane struck the ground. Viewer discretion is advised.

Investigators said Saturday that the plane was flying from Alexandria Municipal Airport to Eden Prairie's Flying Cloud Airport.

The FAA identified the plane Saturday as a "single-engine Mooney M20." The crash earlier caused both directions of MN 5 to close down in Victoria between Steiger Lake Lane and Victoria Drive.