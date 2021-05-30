Three Twin Cities drowning deaths reported over the past week

Two young boys and a man have died from drowning over the past week.

The lives of two young boys and a man were cut short this past week due to drowning.

Alani King'Yeh Tyler, 4, died on Tuesday, five days after he was rescued from a Minneapolis hotel pool.

The drowning death was ruled as an accident.

On Wednesday, five-year-old Ilyaas Said drowned in an apartment complex pool in Burnsville.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the incident.

On Saturday night, 36-year-old Matthew Brust died while trying to help his girlfriend at Crystal Lake in Burnsville.

Authorities say Brust jumped in the water to help his girlfriend. Brust struggled in the water and the boat drifted away. Brust never resurfaced.

The drowning deaths highlight a need for water safety as we go into the summer months.

David Handley with Gold Fish Swim School - Oakdale says we need to be more vigilant in 2021 with all of the changes over the past year.

"Things have been so different for the last year in terms of access to not only just swimming lessons but access to water hazards," Handley said.

Handley also said drowning is nothing like you see in the movies.

"It's not loud, it's not lots of splashing and noise and screaming for help. It's extremely fast and it's silent," he said.

Handley says parents can keep their kids safe when swimming by designating a water watcher and enrolling their kids in swim lessons.

People of all ages can stay safe by using a U.S. Coast Guard-approved floatation device.