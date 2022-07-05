Twin Cities chef Justin Sutherland recovering after boating accident

In an Instagram post, the Iron Chef America winner and founder of the Handsome Hog announced that the accident happened over the July 4 weekend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Local restaurateur and chef Justin Sutherland is recovering after a boating accident, according to a post on his Instagram page.

The accident happened on July 3, but Sutherland is reportedly in "good spirits."

"At this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers," the post said. A representative for Sutherland declined to add any more details Tuesday but said they hope to provide more information in the coming days.

Sutherland operates multiple Twin Cities restaurants, including Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, The Gnome, Woodfire Cantina and Gray Duck Tavern. He's also the founder of streetwear and lifestyle brand Hybrid Nation.

The St. Paul native competed on Season 16 of "Top Chef" and won Iron Chef America, where he went head-to-head with Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Sutherland is also the co-host of TruTV's "Fast Foodies" with Kristen Kish and Jeremy Ford.

Watch more local news: