U of M president's home could become temporary governor's residence

The home could be a less expensive option for the state while the governor's official residence undergoes renovations.

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz and his family may need to reroute the moving trucks.

On Monday, the University of Minnesota's Board of Regents will consider leasing Eastcliff, the official St. Paul home of the University president, to the governor and his family while the governor's residence undergoes renovations.

Eastcliff will be vacant starting this summer, as U of M President Joan T. A. Gabel departs for a new job with the University of Pittsburgh in July.

"That timing presents a great opportunity to continue to use this public asset for a public purpose during the University’s presidential transition period. We’d be happy to welcome Governor Walz, the First Lady and their family,” said Myron Frans, U of M senior vice president of finance and operations, in a statement.

The Eastcliff option follows a political firestorm over the previous temporary housing plan announced for the governor's family, which involved a $17,000 per month lease for a home in Sunfish Lake.

The University of Minnesota is proposing $4,400 in monthly rent. The state would also be responsible for covering all utilities.

If approved by the Board, the lease would begin following President Gabel's departure and continue through September 2024, with monthly options to extend the lease through the end of 2024.

According to a University news release, the plan calls for the state of Minnesota to pay for all utilities, security, lawn care and snow removal. The university would use lease payments for maintenance and operation costs.

The Board of Regents will consider the proposed lease agreement during a special meeting at 3 p.m. on Monday.

