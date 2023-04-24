Regents agree to lease U of M president's home as temporary governor's residence

ST PAUL, Minn. — It appears Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is moving back to college.
The University of Minnesota's Board of Regents voted unanimously on Monday to lease Eastcliff, the St. Paul home of the U of M's president, to serve as the temporary home for the governor and his family while the official governor's residence undergoes renovations.
Eastcliff will be vacant starting this summer, as U of M President Joan T. A. Gabel departs for a new job with the University of Pittsburgh in July.
"Eastcliff is such an amazing resource, it's such a great asset," Regent Darrin Rosha said ahead of the approval. "I think having the governor stay there for a period of time just adds to the mystique of this amazing facility."
The University of Minnesota is proposing $4,400 in monthly rent. The state would also be responsible for covering all utilities, security, lawn care and snow removal.
As approved by the Board of Regents, the lease would begin following President Gabel's departure and continue through September 2024, with monthly options to extend the lease through the end of 2024.
The new temporary housing plan follows an earlier arrangement announced last month that sparked a political firestorm when it was announced that the state had agreed to lease a home in Sunfish Lake at a cost of $17,000 per month.
Gov. Walz and his office have not yet commented on the Board of Regents' vote.
