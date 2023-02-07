Upper Deck Golf coming to Target Field

The Minnesota Twins announced that the exclusive event will return from June 9 to June 10.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins announced that Upper Deck Golf will be returning to Target Field this summer.

The exclusive two-day event is back to give fans of all ages an "exclusive chance to tee off" in the ballpark from June 9 to June 10.

Golfers can enjoy the opportunity to hit shots from Target Field's second and third levels. Those participating can also enjoy food, drinks, music and unique golf challenges at Truly On Deck, located in the clubhouse bar area, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to bring two things synonymous with a Minnesota summer – golf and Twins baseball – back together at Target Field,” said Twins Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer Meka Morris, in a statement. “Thanks to the vision of our partners at Upper Deck Golf, our ballpark will be an amazing setting for golfers of all skill levels to enjoy a truly unique round.”

Reserve your tee time for Upper Deck Golf!

Join the presale list now! https://t.co/e7VJvQC8xp pic.twitter.com/viGnCIBwrh — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 7, 2023

Bookings for tee times will be avaliable in May, but fans can sign up for early access here.

Watch more local news: