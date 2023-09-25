Man killed in Roseville double murder-suicide was world renowned sepak takraw athlete

John Thao recently won two gold medals for Team USA, playing the sport that resembles kick volleyball and is popular in southeast Asia.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — We're learning more about one of the men killed in an apparent double murder-suicide inside a Roseville apartment.

Friends tell KARE 11 that John Thao was a jack of all trades, but was known for how well he played sepak takraw, a popular sport in southeast Asia that resembles kick volleyball.

Hmong immigrants brought the sport to St. Paul and in 2017, it became one of the first cities in the country to install permanent courts. The current chair of Team USA, Tzianeng Vang, says Thao was one of the sport's best players.

"We always regard him as the face of the sport in the state of Minnesota," said Vang. "I'm sure the whole community is still shocked."

Thao played from a young age, most recently winning two gold medals last year in the World Cup.

Police say the attack was unprovoked between four men in one apartment. One man, who isn't the suspect, survived. Police also say there were no police-related calls to the residence and no documented police contacts with the suspect, who police say died by suicide.

Police say the suspect suddenly started attacking the men. And while a motive hasn't been identified, police say hallucinogenic drugs may have been a contributing factor.

"You never suspect something like that and that’s why it’s so frustrating and shocking to me," said Sai Xiong, who was friends with all the men, but particularly Thao.

He disputes the group used drugs — and say the men preferred to play the Pokemon Trading Card game. He also says Thao was a well-known singer and actor.

"He's not only a man of talents, but leadership and a very respectful guy in the community," said Xiong. "It's hard to find someone like that."

Those who knew Thao best say he will be remembered for being a skilled-athlete, but even more so for being a better human being.

"Just their presence makes everyone feel at ease and John was one of them," said Vang. "His legacy will live on and that’s what he meant to us."

The victim who survived the attack is stable, according to police who say the investigation is still an active one.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+