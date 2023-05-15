White Bear Lake, state investigating townhome fire

One person inside the complex that wasn't able to escape before first responders arrived was rescued and taken to the hospital with "critical injuries."

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Local and state officials are currently investigating the cause of a fire at a four-unit townhome in White Bear Lake Sunday night.

According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, crews responded to a fire at the townhome on the 2600 block of Aspen Court just after 11:30 p.m. on May 14.

The department said one unit was fully engulfed by the time first responders arrived, and that the fire had begun to spread to another unit.

One person inside the complex that wasn't able to escape before fire and police arrived was pulled from the home and taken to the hospital with "critical injuries," according to fire officials.

Both White Bear Lake police and the State Fire Marshal are investigating what started the fire.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

