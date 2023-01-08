White Earth Nation opens state's second cannabis dispensary

White Earth Tribal officials said they're putting a specific focus on how the new business opportunity will support and benefit its members.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A dispensary in northern Minnesota that offers retail medicinal cannabis has expanded its business to offer recreational sales, becoming the second dispensary in the state to do so.

White Earth Tribal Nation Chairman Micheal Fairbanks told KARE 11 that the Mahnomen, Minnesota dispensary, Waabigwan Mashkiki, began selling recreational cannabis to the public on Thursday morning. Fairbanks said they're looking to other tribal nations like Red Lake — the first to open a dispensary when recreational cannabis became legal on Aug. 1 — for guidance. He said officials are focused specifically on how the new business opportunity will support and benefit the members of White Earth Nation.

According to Fairbanks, an expected 50 to 60 jobs will be created in the area for both factory and dispensary workers.

Meanwhile, also in Mahnomen, a tobacco shop is under investigation after authorities shut it down over an alleged attempt to sell cannabis on Wednesday. In response, officials with the Band released this statement Thursday evening:

"The Band would like to reiterate that while adult-use cannabis has been decriminalized it is still an area that is heavily regulated by both the State and the Band. No person or entity can produce or sell cannabis within the White Earth Reservation without a license issued by the White Earth Medicinal Cannabis Control Commission. The Commission is authorized to issue a Notice of Seizure to any person or entity that is found to possess or sell illegal cannabis. The Commission will seize and destroy any illegal cannabis within the exterior boundaries of the White Earth Reservation."

Because the incident is still under investigation, the Band declined to share any further details.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.





Watch more local news: