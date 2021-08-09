Woman injured after truck hit Amish buggy in northwest Wisconsin

The 21-year-old woman in the buggy was taken to a hospital, but her injuries weren't life-threatening.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. — A young woman was injured when a truck hit her buggy Tuesday evening in northwest Wisconsin.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to a crash involving an Amish buggy just before 7 p.m. in Prairie Lake Township. Other first responders, including Mayo Helicopter and Wisconsin State Patrol, also arrived.

The sheriff's department said a 21-year-old woman was riding in the buggy by herself when it was hit from behind by a 2014 Dodge Ram truck. The buggy rolled into a ditch, injuring the woman. Deputies said she was taken to a hospital via ambulance, but her injuries aren't thought to be life-threatening.