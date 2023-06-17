Wrong-way driver crashes into FedEx truck on I-94

AFTON, Minn. — One person was killed and another sent to the hospital Saturday after a wrong-way driver struck a semi in Washington County.
Minnesota State Patrol said that around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, a Dodge Ram 1500 was headed the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Afton when the driver collided head-on with a FedEx Freightliner.
Video from MnDOT shows both vehicles on fire.
Officials said the driver of the truck was trapped in his vehicle and died at the scene. His name will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
The semi driver, who officials identified as Thomas Loran Roberts, is a 69-year-old man from Eau Claire. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area around the crash was closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday morning but had reopened by 9 a.m.
FedEx offered this statement to KARE 11:
We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who are mourning a loved one lost in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time.
KARE 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.
