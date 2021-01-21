Josie Johnson inspired by Kamala Harris

Minnesota Civil Rights pioneer Johnson said the inauguration of the new barrier-breaking vice president brought feelings of joy and hope for the nation.

MINNEAPOLIS — For Dr. Josie Johnson one of the joys of reaching age 90 is seeing milestones and shifts in American attitudes that once seemed out of reach. One of those incredible moments transpired Wednesday, when Kamala Harris became our nation's vice president

"I never thought I'd live long enough to see so many things I've seen, praise God," Johnson told KARE.

"To see Obama, to see Kamala, to see young Black people really believe that they can make a difference, to give our children hope and real history, and tell them how strong they and their ancestors have been to live through this."

Johnson has spent her entire life as a civil rights activist and educator, and by every measure is an icon of the movement to bring equality, equity and recognition of the achievements and potential of persons of color.

She's been impressed by the newly minted vice president's work on Capitol Hill as a senator from California. And it gave her renewed hope to see Harris become the first woman, first Black person and first Asian American person to hold that office.

"And we have someone now who understands who we are and what our experiences have been," Johnson remarked.

"Someone who understands what can be done constructively and forcefully in carrying out the message I kept hearing throughout the event, trying to get us work together, to be one nation, to be a nation that understands peace, respect, and the value of unity.

History is made. ⁦@KamalaHarris⁩ is sworn is as our nation’s first female, first African American and first Asian American Vice President pic.twitter.com/c82vZWIgJk — John Croman (@JohnCroman) January 20, 2021

Like most Americans, Johnson was shocked to see the events that unfolded two weeks earlier at the US Capitol. She said watching Wednesday's Biden-Harris ceremony lifted her spirits and gave her a sense that we're turning a page in this country.

"It was a very beginning in our effort as a society to overcome the painful four-plus years that we had to live through, and pray would not infect us," Johnson explained.

"So, the outcome of our election really gave me the kind of confidence of deep hope that so many of us as African American people can hope for moving forward."

Johnson was also very encouraged to see the southern state of Georgia go with Biden, and then elect two Democrats to the US Senate. She gave much of the grit to Stacey Abrams, who lost the governor's race in 2018 and went on to organize Georgians.