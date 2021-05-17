Minnesota lawmakers approach the looming budget deadline

Gov. Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman are holding private talks to meet the midnight cutoff.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's legislative session is scheduled to end on Monday, May 17. But there's a growing consensus that lawmakers won't be able to get a budget passed before the midnight deadline.

If they can't reach consensus by midnight, lawmakers will need to meet in a special session, most likely during June, to wrap up their work and thereby avoid a state government shutdown in July.

Governor Tim Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman are holding private negotiations to craft overall budget targets.

The governor's office says state leaders are close to reaching a compromise.

But even with a deal reached, it would be impossible to finish processing all of the bills, and get the House and Senate to vote on them in time to meet the midnight deadline on Monday.

There are also too many divisive issues still in the mix, like police reform, Voter ID and the recreational cannabis bill recently approved in a House vote.

"We are having very productive conversations about the federal stimulus money and all the different thorny issues, there's good conversation happening," said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka.

Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent expressed frustration that some conference committees had simply just stalled while they waited to reach a deal.

"It doesn't mean we put everything on hold. It doesn't mean we don't have conference committee hearings; we don't adopt provisions, we don't keep negotiating the things where we're close," Sen. Kent remarked Friday.

The overall budget is comprised of a dozen smaller bills covering things like transportation, health and human services, public school aid, higher education, public safety and more.

Unlike the federal government, Minnesota's state government can't borrow money to pay for operating expenses. Lawmakers must pass a budget that will limit spending to less than what the economic experts predict the state will collect in taxes during that two-year period.