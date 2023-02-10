South Metro nonprofit builds new facility for domestic violence clients

Southern Valley Alliance is the organization behind the build. They say the new facility should be complete by the end of the year.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — In downtown Shakopee, a new facility is being built for domestic violence victims. Southern Valley Alliance is the organization behind the build.

The organization has provided domestic abuse services for Scott and Carver counties for over 40 years. Since opening, Southern Valley Alliance has helped more than 23,000 women, men and children.

"We serve about 1,000 clients a year for the two counties," said Christie Larson, executive director.

Right now, they operate out of a facility in Belle Plaine, but they're moving to Shakopee because they've outgrown that space.

"Over the last two years, calls to our 24/7 crisis line have more than doubled," Larson said.

Larson said the new space in Shakopee will help them accommodate more people, services and programs. Plus, the new location makes them more accessible. It's close to public transportation, county services, courts, employment opportunities and other community resources.

The new facility should be complete by the end of the year, according to project leaders.

Project manager Steve Poppen says safety is top of mind during the building process.

"Our entryway is going to be secure. We actually have bulletproof glass for that area right where the receptionist will be," he said. "The only way in here is through the receptionist."

Everything is carefully designed and laid out to make clients feel secure.

"It's really going to help them have a sense of peace. Coming in from the trauma that they have experienced," Larson said.

Larson said that outgrowing their previous space has been sad.

"We are sad that we have to provide these services in our community," said Larson.

But it is reassuring that the community can trust them during some of their hardest times.

"We're very excited that we can be here and really be a pillar of this community," said Larson.

Leaders behind the project say government funding is decreasing, so they're relying on private donors for some funds. The project is currently at 30% of its fundraising goal of $1.8 million. If you would like to help, click here.

